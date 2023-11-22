Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Legs in Hip-High Slit Dress, See-Thru Stilettos

When not filming a movie, Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor, The Aviator) is often turning heads at a special event. Beckinsale didn’t disappoint when she attended the opening of LPM Las Vegas.

Beckinsale struck a pose in a stunning chartreuse gown with a front cutout (flaunting her toned abs) and a hip-high slit (flaunting her equally toned legs) with a pair of see-through platform stilettos.

Note: The dress is by Italian fashion label Genny.

The English actress reports that she had a “lovely evening” at the restaurant where she found herself surrounded by “very nice people” who “surprised me with the most delicate tomato cocktail but I did have to draw the line on an escargot just because I do have a regular snail visitor named William on my doorstep every night and it wouldn’t have been right.”

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she finished filming the upcoming action movie Canary Black, in which she plays the protagonist, Avery Graves, a woman ” blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband.” Rupert Friend co-stars.