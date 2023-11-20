Molly Ringwald Does ‘Bad Things’ in Queer Horror Movie

Hollywood star Molly Ringwald is best known for her roles in John Hughes‘s 1980s teen movies including Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club.

As an adult, Ringwald has landed roles in TV series including The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008–2013), Riverdale (2017–2023), and the Netflix biopic Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022), among others.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, Ringwald is promoting her new film, Bad Things, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. It’s a horror movie about a young woman Ruthie (Gayle Rankin, The Greatest Showman) who has recently inherited her grandmother’s abandoned hotel, and has returned to stay in it for a few days with her girlfriend (Hari Nef, Transparent) and two other friends.

Without giving away too much, despite feeling uncomfortable there (there are several references to The Shining), Ruthie sets out to run the hotel with the help of a woman (always dressed in a devilish red), Ms. Auerbach (Ringwald).

The Plug It Up podcast calls Bad Things, “The queer Shining.” The New York Times reports: ‘In Bad Things, a Filmmaker Puts a Queen Spin on The Shining.’

With the photos below, Ringwald writes: “I didn’t really get to talk about it during the strike but I got to do this cool horror film playing the mysterious Ms. Auerbach that’s on Shudder called ‘Bad Things” with some women and people that I really love.”

Ringwald’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos including famous photographer Cindy Sherman who replied: “I loved that film! And you were fantastic in it!” Above is the official trailer.