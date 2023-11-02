Kaley Cuoco Makes Stage Debut With Husband and Sister

Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory) is making her debut on stage in two weeks. She will perform in Love Kills, a series of one act plays written by Don Nigro. All proceeds “benefit those hit hardest by the on-going WGA/SAG strike.” (The WGA strike has ended since the note, but the actors are still on the picket line.)

As seen in the promotional poster below, theater-goers get two Cuocos for the price of one. Her sister, singer/actress Briana Cuoco will appear in one of the plays, too, as will Kaley’s partner Tom Pelphrey (Mank, Ozark, Banshee), Midori Francis (Grey’s Anatomy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dash & Lily), Justin Chatwin (The War of the Worlds, Weeds), and Rebecca Mozo.

Kaley writes: “We promise you a lovely evening (I’ve never done a play before, did I mention that?)”

Love Kills, directed by Kevin Kittle, will run for four days at the Colony Theatre in Los Angeles (Burbank), California — November 15, 16, 17 at 8 pm, and November 18 at 2 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are available for $65.

The Cuocos have a lot to celebrate — after Kaley and Tom had their baby girl Matilda, Briana got engaged. See photos above.