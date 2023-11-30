Jodie Foster Flaunts Abs in Unbuttoned Shirtless Suit, “Down to Play”

Hollywood movie star Jodie Foster is known for her Academy Award-winning roles in The Accused (1988) and as FBI Agent Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), and in other iconic films including Taxi Driver and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, among many others.

The 61-year-old actress is now turning heads in a new fashion photo shoot for ELLE magazine. As seen below, Foster poses in an unbuttoned shirtless suit.

When fashion photographer Zoey Grossman shared the stunning photo above, she wrote: “omg. Jodie. Foster. 🖤. This was an amazing day-Jodie was down to play and try anything. An ICON!” and thanked ELLE magazine editor-in-chief Nina Garcia (former Project Runway judge with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn).

Get ready to see more of Foster: she stars in the recently released Netflix film Nyad with Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are Alright, The Grifters). Trailer below.

It’s a biopic about athlete Diana Nyad “who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.” Benning plays Nyad, Foster plays her coach.