Dua Lipa Scrapes IG Account, Drops Cryptic “Houdini” Message

Pop star Dua Lipa has amassed close to 89 million followers on Instagram. Yesterday, the 28-year-old singer scrapped her account clean by deleting all of her past posts and shared a video teasing her new album.

Dua Lipa’s voice is heard singing the lyric, “Tell me all the ways you’ll need me.”

As seen below, the camera zooms close to her mouth in which she puts a small gold door key.

Dua Lipa is also teasing fans with a cryptic code. At the end of the video she lists the numbers 4, 8, 9, 9, 14, 15, 21, and encourages her fans to sign-up for updates via her website.

Fans are trying to crack the code. As one replied: “I think those no. Are release dates November 4th, 8th and so on. Please be true.”

Another fan revealed their attempt to decode the numbers: “If 1=A, 2=B, 3=C etc 4 8 9 9 14 15 21 is dhiinou, which unscrambled is houdini. Houdini died today 97 years ago. He was born 150 years before march 24th 2024. I think that’s when the third album is coming out!!” In time for my 24th birthday!” (Dua Lipa’s fans, it stands to reason, are creative.)

Note: The late great illusionist Harry Houdini was known to swallow and regurgitate keys as part of his act.

Dua Lipa’s corporate partners (including Amazon Music and iHeartRadio) are going wild over the teaser video, too. Cosmetics company YSL Beauty replied: “This is going to be major” and Puma replied: “We’re so ready.”