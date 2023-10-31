Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Curves in Tight Halter Dress, Nick Jonas Reacts

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra (Citadel, Love Again, The Matrix Resurrections) flaunted her curves in a stunning, tight white halter dress at the opening night of the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival. She’s the Chairperson of the famous festival.

When her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, saw the photos he replied with just one word: “Damn” and two fire emojis.

Chopra’s dress is by fashion designer Tony Ward who said she looked “flawless” in their twilight embroidered white and gold tulle dress with the pure white taffeta cape.

Chopra’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look — which was accessorized with Bulgari jewels and Jimmy Choo stilettos. As one fan replied: “One of my favorite looks. It’s like it was made for her .🔥🔥🔥 so elegant.”

Get ready to see more of Chopra: she will appear next in the upcoming biopic Sheela. She stars as the protagonist, Sheela Ambalal Patel, who became Ma Anand Sheela, “one of the leaders in the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s who used illegal tactics to silence local dissenters in Oregon.” Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy) directs.