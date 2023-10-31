Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies Stun as Showgirls — “Thrust It!”

Best friends singer/actress Ariana Grande and Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies often collaborate and share their mimicry talents on social media. The two actresses like to dress up in spot-on costumes and lip sync lines from famous movies.

For Halloween this year, Grande and Gillies are turning heads as the characters Cristal Connors and Nomi Malone from the 1995 cult classic movie Showgirls.

In the movie, Cristal is played by Gina Gershon, Nomi is played by Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley.

With each set of photos, Gillies added a memorable quote from the Razzie Award-winning movie including: “There’s always someone younger and hungrier coming down the stairs after you”, “You are a whore, darlin'”, and “You and me…we’re exactly alike.”

Showgirls fans can’t get enough of the pics. As one replied: “Thrust It!” which is a reference to the Showgirls scene below.

Get ready to see more of Gillies: she finished filming the movie Spread with Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, The Piano) and Teri Polo (Meet the Parents). Gillies plays the protagonist, an ambitious aspiring journalist who lands a job with an adult magazine run by an elderly king of the industry (Keitel), and reconsiders “her ideals as she uses all of her strength to make the company a success.”