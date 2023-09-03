Jordana Brewster Flaunts Bikini Pic of Mom, “Maria Is the OG”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is enjoying the last days of summer with her family and often outdoors and in a bikini. The Fast & Furious star says she learned how to pose in a two-piece swimsuit from the best — her mother, Maria.

Brewster was born in Panama City, Panama in 1980. Her mother, Maria João (née Leal de Sousa), is a former swimsuit model from Brazil who appeared on the 1978 cover of Sports Illustrated. She was the first Brazilian model to appear on the cover.

When Brewster shared the throwback photo below of her mother stretched out on a lounge chair at the beach, she wrote: “Me studying my mom intently as she poses masterfully. Slide for my interpretation.” That’s Jordana in the green one-piece behind her.

Below is a more recent photo of Jordan’s mother at the beach with her grandchildren. She wears a scalloped white swimsuit, too!

And below with her grandson, Rowan.

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Cellar Door with Scott Speedman and Laurence Fishbourne. It’s about a married couple (Brewster and Speedman) who move into their dream house but are warned to never open the cellar door.