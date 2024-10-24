Eva Mendes Stuns in Tight Turtleneck Dress, “The Way My Man Looks at Me”

Hollywood movie star Eva Mendes (Hitch, Training Day, 2 Fast and 2 Furious) says she doesn’t miss acting. The 50-year-old brunette beauty who is the mother of two children with (active) actor Ryan Gosling (Barbie, The Fall Guy) has moved on to other endeavors, including her cleaning sponge brand Skura Style and her new children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

The Miami native does continue to model. As seen below, Mendes rocked a pair of large gold hoop earrings by one of her favorite handmade jewelry design firms, Dinosaur Designs in Australia, with a tight black ribbed turtleneck with two front pockets.

The photos are featured in The Sunday Times Style.

@evamendes Really regretting my song choice 😂 why didn’t I go with a dance song?! Why not a dance song ? Which one would you guys have chosen on the spot ?❤️ @The Times and The Sunday Times ♬ original sound – Eva Mendes

The UK style magazine quoted Mendes talking about her relationship with Gosling: “The way my man looks at me is just… at times I’m like oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”