Former UK Defense Secretary Slams Trump’s “Lack of Moral Clarity” — “Deeply Depressing”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday decided not to attend the negotiation meetings in London with Ukrainian officials and their European allies to discuss peace plans with Russia, including one provided by America.

Rubio and Vice President JD Vance said publicly that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t agree to the American deal, that the U.S. would “walk away” from the negotiations process.

Zelensky said he could not sign the American deal as it would require him to agree to accept Crimea as a Russian territory, which would go against Ukraine’s Constitution.

President Trump criticized Zelensky on social media saying his statement was “very harmful to the peace negotiations.”

Former United Kingdom Defense Secretary Sir Grant Shapps replied to Trump’s post criticizing Zelensky: “Deeply depressing from the so-called Leader of the Free World!”

In December 2023, Shapps warned that Europe must defend itself, citing how the U.S. support for Ukraine had been waning, and announced a new Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine, with his Norwegian counterpart, Bjørn Arild Gram.

As seen below, this week Shapps said of Trump: “It’s disgusting the leader of the free world is incapable of telling the difference between a dictator and an illegally invaded democratic country.”

He added, “This lack of moral clarity is completely demoralizing for the rest of the democratic world.”

Note: On Thursday, after Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Kyiv, leaving at least 12 people dead, Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin — via social media — to stop the military strikes.

Trump wrote: “Vladimir, STOP!” and added that he was “not happy” with the attacks which he called “Not necessary, and very bad timing.”