Brie Larson Parties at Stunt Double’s Wedding in Mexico, “Never Had a Hangover”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) is sharing photos from her weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she attended the wedding of her longtime stunt double, JoJo Bennett.

Larson went to the destination wedding with her other best friend, chef Courtney McBroom, who was a food consultant on the set of the AppleTV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, which Larson executive produced, too.

With the vacation photos, Larson reports that she “saw both a drag and pole dancing show, ate many tacos, tried to save a dog, went clubbing with two small dogs named Gucci and Prada.” The star also lost her sunglasses in the ocean “because we got smashed by a big wave the second I said to Courtney ‘wow this is so nice.’”

The adventure also included “airport shrimp” and a “guy tai” drink, yet Larson “never had a hangover.”

And on more personal news: Larson just announced that she’s adopted an adorable rescue dog. She’s named her Raffle. Larson wrote with the photo above: “This is girl is snuggly, tough, insanely funny and all woman!! Watching them play together every day brings me more joy than I ever thought possible. Welcome home Raffle Girl!”