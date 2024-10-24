Kristin Chenoweth Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, ‘Our Little Secret’

Triple-threat Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, Pushing Daisies, Descendants) was one of the guests at the God’s Love We Deliver gala which was held at the legendary Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan.

As seen below, the petite blonde beauty flaunted her bare legs in a stunning silver one-shoulder mini dress (by gala host, fashion designer Michael Kors) with a pair of matching silver pointy stilettos (by Miu Miu).

Swipe the photos below to see Chenoweth with Kors, singer Sam Smith (who performed at the event), Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, and former Real Housewives of New York City star turned cabaret singer Luann de Lesseps (Slide #11), who also wore a stunning one-shoulder mini dress with a hip-high slit.

Note: As seen below at Michael Kors’s New York Fashion Week show, Fineman turned heads in a Michael Kors sheer cami dress — and again when she and Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap) recognized each other on the red carpet. Swipe below.

Get ready to see more of Chenoweth: she stars in the upcoming romantic comedy holiday movie Our Little Secret — with Lindsay Lohan! Lohan plays the protagonist, a single woman who’s forced to spend Christmas with her ex (Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars) after learning their new partners are siblings. Our Little Secret will be released on November 27.