Penelope Cruz Stuns in Sweater Mini Dress with Thigh-Highs, “Beautiful”

Hollywood mega movie star Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Ferrari, Vanilla Sky) graces the cover of the new issue of ELLE France magazine.

As seen below, the fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine notes that the Oscar winner recently turned 50 and “c’est l’age parfait” — translated, “that’s the perfect age.”

Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Ivan Gomez (who used Lancome products on Cruz for this photo shoot) replied, “A goddess named Penelope,” and shared the full-length photo below which reveals that Cruz is wearing a Chanel belted white sweater cardigan as a mini dress and with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Photographer Xavi Gordo shared more photos from their shoot below, including one of Cruz rocking a blue leather jumpsuit.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next on the big screen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming sci-fi monster movie The Bride, about the female monster Dr. Frankenstein created as a mate for his monster.

As seen below, Jessie Buckley plays the Bride, Christian Bale plays Frankenstein’s monster. Gyllenhaal’s brother Jake Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard, also star.