Gabby Barrett Stuns in Body-Hugging Dress, “You Are Breaking In This Photo”

Celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford shared the photo of country music star Gabby Barrett posing in a stunning off-the-shoulder golden yellow gown for the cover of her new Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, which will be released on November 8.

The “Talia” dress by the fashion label Solace London is described as “bold, confident and refined” and is “tailored for a close fit from smooth crepe and has dramatically flared faille cuffs.” (It also comes in red and black.)

Barrett’s fans are going wild over the super glamorous look and news of the new album. As one fan replied: “You are breaking in this photo. You have always been an exquisite soul but this is extra lovely. God bless you and your family and may you continue to make the magnificent music that you guys make.”

Barrett married fellow Season 16 American Idol contestant Cade Foehner in 2019. Their eldest is a 3-year-old daughter, their middle child is a 2-year-old boy, and their third is a girl, who was born in February.

As seen above, Barrett also turned heads in a strapless black gown at the GMA/Dove Awards. Swipe to see her and her husband of five years, Foehner, on the red carpet together.

Note: The former American Idol star is releasing the first song from the upcoming Carol and Candlelight album, ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ on Friday, October 25. It’s her third studio album with Warner Music Nashville.

As seen below, this isn’t the first time Barrett has belted out a Christmas song. She famously sang ‘The First Noel’ at the 2020 CMA Country Christmas.