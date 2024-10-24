Keri Russell Stuns in Tuxedo Mini Dress, Stilettos, “She Got Leggggs”

Hollywood star Keri Russell is known for her roles in series including Felicity, The Americans, and The Diplomat. As seen below, the 48-year-old brunette beauty posed for Netflix’s Queue digital publication in a stunning black tuxedo jacket mini dress with pointed stilettos.

When celebrity makeup artist Tina Turnbow shared the full-length, behind-the-scenes photo below, of Russell at the photo shoot, Turnbow captioned it: “she got leggggs.”

As seen below, Russell also flaunted her toned legs in a pair of black shorts with red stilettos when she attended an event at the Paley Center earlier this week.

Russell spoke to Queue about The Diplomat and its next season. Russell (who is also a producer of the show) plays the protagonist, the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom Kate Wyler who tries to adjust to her highly visible job while managing her deteriorating marriage to former diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Russell spoke about the creator and writer of The Diplomat, Debora Cahn: “What I love so much about what Debora writes is she’s created this world steeped in the minutiae of what it’s like to be a human, just a person surviving in this job, in this world.”

She added, “And then this huge explosion [comes] out of nowhere. When we all read that in the script, we were like, ‘What?’ It quite literally puts everything in question, everyone in danger.”

As seen in the Season 2 teaser for The Diplomat (above), former West Wing star Allison Janney joins the cast as the Vice President of the United States. Janney said she modeled her character on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Season 2 of The Diplomat premieres on Halloween, October 31, 2023. (It’s already by renewed for a third season.)