Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Orange Bikini, Walks “Like an Angel”

Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy is best known for her roles on Peaky Blinders (Emma), Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (chess master Beth Harmon), and in films including The Northman (Olga), The Menu (Margo/Erin), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Princess Peach), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 27-year-old Florida native is enjoying the great outdoors. As seen in the first photo below, Taylor-Joy catches a sunset in an orange bikini with a fishnet skirt.

Taylor-Joy’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Actress Keleigh Teller replied: “Yesss relaxing angel” and Julia Garner (Ozark) dropped a series of red heart emojis.

One fan was so moved by the bikini sunset photo, they left a poetic rely: “Like an angel in earth, your smile sunshine the day, Every time you smile, the sunshine light more, your light like a sun, illuminates even the darkest night.”

Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Australian post-apocalyptic film Furiosa directed by Mad Max franchise director George Miller.

It’s described as both a spin-off and a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character Imperator Furiosa. Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) co-stars.

Furiosa is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2024.