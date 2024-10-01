Gal Gadot Stuns in Slipknot Cami Dress, “All the Girlies”

Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Red Notice, Death on the Nile) turned heads at the Loewe fashion show this week, as seen below in a stunning black cami dress with a black cord around the neck and slipknots in the front.

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch shared the series of photos (featuring Gadot and other female clients including Tracee Ellis Ross, Ariana Debose, and Sarah Paulson) and captioned it: “All the girlies this week.”

More than one admirer replied, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Get ready to see more of Gadot: she’s promoting her upcoming Disney film Snow White in which she plays the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), who plays the titular fairy tale character. Snow White is scheduled for a March 2025 release.

Gadot has been inhabiting real life personages on screen lately, bringing history to life. The star has also been cast to play the Egyptian leader Cleopatra in a biopic directed by Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier); Hedy Lamarr, the Hollywood star who later became involved in the Second World War, in a TV series; and Irena Sendler, a Polish nurse and social worker with the Polish Underground Resistance in German-occupied Warsaw during World War II, in another series.