Julianne Moore Stuns in Plunging White Slip Dress, “Yes Yes Yes”

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore (Still Alice, The Hours, The Kids Are All Right, Far From Heaven, Boogie Nights) is promoting her new film, directed and co-written by Pedro Almodóvar, The Room Next Door.

Moore stars in the drama with Tilda Swinton (Orlando, Michael Clayton, Moonrise Kingdom). The two Oscar winners play old friends who reunite “in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.” Swinton’s character is dying; Moore’s character is trying to fulfill her last wishes.

John Turturro (Do The Right Thing) co-stars and gets to deliver the very meta line: “I’ve completely lost faith in people doing the right thing.”

As seen above and below, Moore (in a stunning white slip dress with a plunging neckline by Italian fashion label Bottega Veneta) reunited with her co-stars Swinton and Turturro at a premiere for The Room Next Door. As one fan replied, “Yes yes yes.”

Note: This is the third film in which Moore and Turturro share the screen, after Gloria Bell (2018) and The Big Lebowski (1998).

The Room Next Door will be released in theaters on Friday, October 25.