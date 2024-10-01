Anna Kendrick Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress After 8 Month Hiatus

Hollywood movie star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air, Trolls) has amassed nearly 25 million followers on Instagram, even though she doesn’t post on a regular basis. Infrequently is more like it.

Now after an eight-month hiatus, the 39-year-old brunette beauty recently returned to Instagram and dropped stunning photos of herself including the series below which features her in a strapless floral corset dress (by Markarian)… on a boat… in the kitchen… and on a movie set.

She captioned the series: “a summer drop before summer drops me.”

Kendrick is pushing herself back into the public eye as she’s promoting her new Netflix film Woman of the Hour. It’s based on the horrific true story of The Dating Game‘s “deadliest bachelor.”

Kendrick directs and stars as the protagonist, Sheryl Bradshaw, a struggling actress in Los Angeles whose agent lands her a gig as a contestant on the 1970s TV dating show.

On live TV, Bradshaw chooses “charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man’s gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret.”

Daniel Zovatto (Lady Bird, The Pope’s Exorcist, Don’t Breathe) plays Bachelor #3 (the serial killer), and Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) plays the host of The Dating Game.

Woman of the Hour will be released on Netflix on Friday, October 18.