Gemma Chan Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt, Crop Top, “Such a Cool Look”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, The Eternals, Humans) is often modeling.

As seen below at the Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Paris, the 41-year-old actress turned heads in a flannel crop top and a tiny black lace mini skirt — and above-the-knee leather stiletto boots.

Chan’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble. As celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray replied, “Rad in plaid.” Makeup artist Francesca Angelina Brazzo called Chan, “angel face.” Another fan chimed in: “such a cool look.”

Before hitting Paris, Chan rocked another chic look — a one-shoulder, one-armed black and white mini dress — while attending the famous film festival in Venice (photos below).

Get ready to see more of Chan: she will appear next on the big screen in the thriller Josephine.

The protagonist, Josephine, is an 8-year-old girl who, with her father (Channing Tatum, Magic Mike) witnesses a brutal attack in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, and later “acts out with increasing violence looking for any way to regain control of her own safety.” Chan plays the girl’s mother.

Note: Josephine is directed by San Francisco native Beth de Araújo, who also wrote the script, which is loosely based on her personal experience as a child.