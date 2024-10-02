Chloe Sevigny Stuns in Strapless Plunging Dress, “Gorgeous”

Fashion-forward Hollywood movie star Chloe Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry, Big Love, Zodiac, American Psycho, Kids) is in Paris, France this week.

For the Yves Saint Laurent show, the blonde beauty struck a casual pose in a black satin camisole dress under a black leather jacket.

When not sitting front row at fashion shows, Sevigny is often modeling. As seen below, she graces the cover of Holiday magazine, the international travel and style review.

With her hands behind her back, she leans forward as she models a stunning strapless black gown with plunging neckline (by New York fashion designer Marc Jacobs) with a pair of stilettos in Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn.

Sevigny wore another head-turning black mini dress (by DILARA) when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week. She was there to promote her new project, the Netflix series Monsters, about the real life Menendez brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Sevigny plays Kitty; Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Vicky Cristina Barcelona) plays Jose. Trailer below.