Nicole Richie Stuns in Deep Scoop Mini Dress, Husband Joel Madden Reacts

American actress/fashionista Nicole Richie is in Paris this week. When she shared the photo below, of her flaunting her legs in a deep scoop neck mini dress by French power house Yves Saint Laurent in the hallway of a fancy hotel, her husband of 14 years, rock star Joel Madden (lead singer of Good Charlotte) responded with humor.

Madden wrote: “Please bring the free ash tray home” with a praying hands emoji. Swipe to see the YSL branded ashtray.

Richie wore a similarly colored cami dress for her birthday party, as seen below with sister Sofia Richie and BFF Cleo Wade, among others.

Get ready to see more of Richie: she’s reuniting with her former reality TV co-star Paris Hilton for a reboot of The Simple Life. On the show, the two socialites gave up their cushy lives in Los Angeles to live and work in a small farm town in Arkansas.

Richie is still acting, too. She played the head camp counselor, Sage, in the 2024 comedy Summer Camp with Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, and Eugene Levy.