Natalie Portman Stuns in Plunging Strapless Mini Dress, “No Strings Attached”

Hollywood movie star Natalie Portman (Black Swan, May December, Thor, The Professional) is in Paris this week.

With the photos below — of her posing in a stunning strapless black ruched mini dress with a plunging and pointed neckline –Portman writes: “Always inspired by Stella McCartney and her commitment to cruelty free eco-friendly fashion.”

Swipe the photos to see Portman with actress-turned-director Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Lady Bird, Frances Ha), designer Stella McCartney, and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

When actress Mindy Kaling saw the photos she replied: “kind of a no strings attached reunion.” Portman, Gerwig and Kaling starred in the 2011 movie No Strings Attached with Ashton Kutcher. All four of the stars appear in the first scene of the trailer, below.

Get ready to see more of Portman: she’s been cast for the new Guy Ritchie movie Fountain of Youth. It’s about two estranged siblings who join forces to seek the legendary Fountain of Youth. Eiza González (Fast & Furious, Baby Driver, Godzilla vs. Kong) and John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) co-star.