Chris Christie Refutes RFK Jr. Claim: “Has No Idea What He’s Talking About”

Anti-Trump Republican former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has faded from view as his primary challenge to Donald Trump withered and his platforming by media outlets dwindled as Trump secured the nomination. But Christie is still slamming Trump and his plans when anyone is listening, and he just lit into Trump’s new wingman Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sharing a post featuring lengthy quotes from Kennedy, Christie draws two main conclusions. First, he says, “RFK, Jr. has no idea what he is talking about.” It’s a situation he sarcastically describes as “shocking.” Second, Christie says, “Trump is lying to RFK.” That assertion draws similar sarcasm: “What a shock,” Christie says.

Christie takes particular aim at what he characterizes as RFK’s fact-free comments about Trump’s transition team and how it will be different this time.

Shocking—RFK, Jr. has no idea what he is talking about. The Trump transition started in May of 2016, had over 120 expert employees & volunteers & was funded by Trump donors. By Election Day, 12 volumes of detailed material was ready for Trump. Trump is lying to RFK. What a shock. https://t.co/QniXt3HKXs — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 27, 2024

Christie, who like many disenchanted non-MAGA Republicans was a Trump supporter before he became a Trump resister, knows something about Trump’s previous transition team: Christie was chair of the first Trump transition team before the President-elect dumped him.

When RFK talks about Trump’s first transition beginning only after November 6 when public funds were released to aid the effort, Christie refutes Kennedy’s narrative and says that the transition began “May of 2016, had over 120 expert employees & volunteers & was funded by Trump donors.”

[NOTE: One of the most popular ideas Kennedy expressed, to judge from the comments, is the idea that corporate lobbyists are allegedly absent from Trump’s transition team. Yet Howard Lutnick, the CEO of financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, is the co-chair of the Trump transition team and says openly he will be representing the interests of other Wall Street CEOs in a Trump administration.]