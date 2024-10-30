Monica Lewinsky Pitches Trump Billboard Campaign

Former White House intern and Vanity Fair contributor Monica Lewinsky often criticizes the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. This week Lewinsky pitched an outdoor advertising campaign on social media.

Lewinsky wrote: “Can someone PLEASE do a series of consecutive billboards in swing states of all the former trump admin people against him. each person gets their own billboard. name + title in admin. K. Thx. Bye.”

Lewinsky’s ad scheme would keep billboard makers busy. The former Trump administration people who have called Trump unfit for the presidency and have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris include Trump’s White House Chief of Staff (and former Secretary of Homeland Security) John Kelly; Trump’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley; and two of Trump’s Defense Secretaries, James Mattis and Mark Esper.

(Former Vice President Mike Pence not endorsed Harris, only declined to endorse Trump, saying in March before the primary dust settled: “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”)

Note: This week 13 ex-Trump White House aides — all self-described as “lifelong Republicans” — backed Kelly’s warning that Trump intends to rule like a “dictator” if re-elected and would seek “absolute, unchecked power.”

The aides wrote, in a letter published in The New York Times, “For the good of our country, our democracy, and our Constitution, we are asking you to listen closely and carefully to General Kelly’s warning.”

[NOTE: Beyond veterans of the Trump administration, more than 100 former staffers and national security leaders from past Republican administrations have also publicly endorsed Harris, calling Trump 2.0 a threat.]