Zoe Kravitz Stuns in Sheer Lace Mini Dress With Kate Moss

American actress Zoe Kravitz (The Batman, High Fidelity, Divergent, Big Little Lies) is promoting her directorial debut movie Blink Twice which stars her fiance, Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street).

When not talking up the film on talk shows, Kravitz is often turning heads at fashion shows, including the most recent Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris, where as seen below she rocked a sheer black lace mini dress with sling-back stilettos.

Kravitz, who is a brand ambassador for the French fashion design house, sat front row with fellow YSL ambassadors including English supermodel Kate Moss and Australian model and actress Abby Lee — who also wore stunningly sheer dresses. Swipe below.

More than one fan noted the similarity between Kravitz’s dress and the one pop star Britney Spears wore to the 2001 VMAs. The difference: Spears’s tiny lace mini dress was a navy-blue and she wore a push-up bra and underwear underneath — Kravitz went without a bra.

Above: Tate McRae recently “paid tribute” to Spears and that dress as seen below at the 2024 VMAs.

Kate Moss reportedly had a short-lived “fling” in the 1990s with Kravitz’s father, rock star Lenny Kravitz. The two are still in touch as seen in the 2022 photo below.