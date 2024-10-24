Trump’s Ex-Wife Stuns in Gold Bra and Yoga Pants in Florida, “Living Her Best Life”

A video from the 1990s of Donald Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples being interviewed by Inside Edition‘s Robin Leach has resurfaced thanks to social media influencers including MediasTouch and Republicans Against Trump who claim such evidence should “disqualify” Trump as a presidential nominee.

Trump, who was married to his first wife Ivana Trump (mother of Donald, Jr., Eric, and Ivanka) when he had an affair with Maples, married Maples in New York City in December 1993, two months after Maples gave birth to their daughter, Tiffany Trump.

As seen in the clip below, when Leach asked “What does Tiffany have of yours, and what does she have of Marla’s?” Trump said of his 12-month-old daughter, “She’s really a beautiful baby. She’s got Marla’s legs.” He then brought his hands up to his breasts and added, “We don’t know whether or not, she’s got this part yet but time will tell.”

It's hard to imagine what could be worse than what is already out there about Trump. Here are just a few clips/stories that should be disqualifying.



1. Trump comments on the breasts of his 1-year-old baby: pic.twitter.com/sGRiuEKqOS — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 23, 2024

Marla Maples, who has quietly voiced her support for her ex-husband during his political campaigns, is on the current cover of the Florida lifestyle magazine, Jupiter.

The 60-year-old blonde reported that she “had so much fun during the shoot” and is “deeply grateful for this opportunity to share a little more of my heart and journey with all of you.”

On the cover Maples is modeling a denim jumpsuit. Swipe to see her modeling a gold snakeskin-pattern bra and matching exercise pants.

Maples famous friends are going wild over the fashion shoot. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin wrote: “You are stunning on the inside and out!” Actor Alan Thicke’s widow Tanya Thicke also wrote: “So beautiful inside & out!!! Gorgeous cover” and actress Roma Downey (wife of reality TV producer Mark Burnett) replied with an applauding hands emoji.