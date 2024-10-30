U.S. Congressman Slams MAGA Threat: “As A Father I’m Sickened”

United States Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared the video segment that got MAGA adherent Ryan Girdusky banned from CNN and escorted off the set of the roundtable discussion on NewsNight run by Abby Phillip.

Knowing what is crossing the line has become increasingly challenging in an environment where one presidential candidate routinely refers to his opponent as “stupid”(and worse) — but Girdusky’s statement to fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan crossed that wiggly line.

When Hassan self-identified as a “supporter of the Palestinians,” Girdusky responded by saying “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off” — a reference to an Israeli attack that detonated thousands of communications devices in the hands of Hezbollah personnel, killing dozens and wounding thousands.

Hasan responded: “Did you just say I should die?”

As a father, I’m sickened that @mehdirhasan’s family had to watch this vile, racist attack.



But make no mistake, this is MAGA. They think they’re going to be in power so they are dancing in the endzone right now, showing us exactly who they are. This is just a preview. https://t.co/JmWEvwTeUH — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 29, 2024

Swalwell expressed concern for Hasan’s children for being exposed to such vitriol, writing: “As a father, I’m sickened that Mehdi Hasan’s family had to watch this vile, racist attack.”

The Congressman next expressed concern for America at large, warning that “this is MAGA. They think they’re going to be in power so they are dancing in the endzone right now, showing us exactly who they are. This is just a preview.”

In Girdusky’s post-appearance take on his performance and CNN’s response, which he published on Substack, he wrote: “I must explain that I thought he said Hamas instead of Palestine. I apologize for hearing the wrong thing; in the heat of the moment, I didn’t hear him correctly. I thought it would mellow things, but it didn’t.”

NOTE: The CNN video provides clarity that Hasan said he was a “supporter of Palestine,” which doesn’t sound anything like “Hamas.” CNN’s post-appearance statement asserted “there is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN” and revealed “Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”

Girdusky’s profile was raised after his alleged friendship and working relationship with GOP VP nominee JD Vance was revealed, as shown in the exchange below: