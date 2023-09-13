Addison Rae Buries Miley Cyrus in Photo Dump, ‘Is She Teasing a Collab?’

Triple-threat entertainer Addison Rae (singer, social media influencer, actress) just dropped a new photo dump — and as the official Facebook account says: “photo dumps by addison rae = iconic.”

The first photo (under a rainbow) features Addison Rae with actress/model Sophia Ziskin. Swipe to Slide #4 to see a very young Addison Rae posing with a cardboard cutout of Miley Cyrus during her Hannah Montana days.

Addison Rae’s fans can’t get over it and how “low key” she is with the mega star albeit a cutout. More than one fan thinks the photo — which is “buried” in a series of seven photos — is a hint. As one fan replied: “Is she teasing a collab with Miley?” Their suspicions are encouraged by Slide #7 which Addison captioned: “my friend and I when we got together to make our first collab.”

In June, Addison Rae collaborated with Final Fantasy — swipe and watch video below.

Get ready to see more of Addison as an actress: the He’s All That star will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror thriller mystery Thanksgiving.

The premise: “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.” Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Rick Hoffman (Suits), Gena Gershon, and Milo Manheim (Descendants) co-star. Thanksgiving will be released in theaters on November 17.