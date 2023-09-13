Justin Theroux Goes From Supermodel To Supermodel at Gisele Bundchen’s Party

Actor Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast, White House Plumbers) watched the men’s singles final at the U.S. Open (Novak Djokovic won) next to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Shortly after, he was in the company of another supermodel, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. For people like Theroux, evidently, going from supermodel to supermodel is just another week in the life.

To kick off New York Fashion Week, Bündchen co-hosted a dinner party with Erik Torstensson, co-founder of Frame and the talent agency Wednesday Agency Group, which is known for executing high-profile projects including the Jeff Koons collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

As seen in the photos above and below, Gisele rocked an oversized FRAME denim jacket with a pair of high-heel clogs.

Fashionistas are going wild over Gisele’s look. As one replied: “When will this be available to buy? And what size is she wearing?”

Gisele and Theroux weren’t the only celebrities in attendance at the dinner party. Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, Love Island USA), flaunted a sheer bra and pencil mini skirt at the party in the Big Apple, too.

Get ready to see more of Theroux: he will appear next in the highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel with Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton, Winonna Ryder, and Willem Dafoe, among others. Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled for a September 2, 2024 release.