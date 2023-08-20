Witney Carson Flaunts Post-Baby Curves in Silky Slip Dress, ‘Gorgeous!’

When not competing on the popular reality competition series Dancing with the Stars, professional dancer Witney Carson spends time with her family including her husband of seven years, Carson McAllister, and their two young children — two-year-old son Kevin, and three-month-old baby girl Jet.

When the Mirror Ball trophy winner recently flaunted her curves in a silky slip dress at a friend’s wedding (see below) — just three months after giving birth to Jet — Carson’s fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Fellow DWTS star Allison Holker replied: “Beautiful” with a red heart emoji. And more than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

For those inquiring about the slip dress — it’s by Show Me Your MuMu and it’s shade of sunset is called “Tuscan.” Below, Carson flaunts her flat abs in a pink cutout workout suit on her way to watch the Barbie movie.

Get ready to see more of Carson: in June she said it’s “possible” she might return for the upcoming Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. If so, she would reunite with her Mirror Ball trophy winning celebrity partner Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, America’s Funniest Home Videos), who is co-hosting the show with former dancer and judge Julianne Hough.