Hannah Brown Flaunts Legs in Mini Skirt, Colton Underwood Reacts

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown (Season 15) knows how to strike a pose. Before making her TV debut in 2019 on Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, Brown was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018.

A lot has happened since The Bachelor — Brown went on to win Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Alan Bersten, and Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America, making him the first lead in Bachelor franchise history to do so.

Brown and Underwood are still in touch. When Brown dropped the stunning photo below, of her rocking a Elisabetta Franchi crop top sweater, tiny pleated mini skirt and Larroudé platform sandals while working in LA, she asked her fans to fill in the blank: “it’s giving ____?”

Many are chiming in with answers riddled with movie references including: “Barbie meets Taylor Swift” and “Cher in Clueless,” among others.

When Brown’s former Bachelor co-star Underwood saw the pic, he replied: “It’s giving legally blonde but like better.” Bachelor Nation fans are going wild over Underwood’s answer.

Get ready to see more of Brown and Underwood: fans are petitioning for Underwood to be a guest on Brown’s new podcast, Better Tomorrow.

P.S. Underwood got married in May to Jordan C. Brown, and Hannah is in a relationship with Adam Woolard (they met on a dating app!) — see cute couple photo below.