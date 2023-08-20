Kaitlyn Bristowe Drops Tearjerker Photos, Blocks Comments

Reality TV star Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette‘s Season 11, and winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 29) and her ex-fiance Jason Tartick (from The Bachelorette, Season 14) have broken their engagement. They shared the news of their break up publicly on August 6 with the photo below.

They wrote: “Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Less than two weeks later, on August 18, the 38-year-old Canadian shared the photo series below with the caption: “Not to spoil the ending for you. But you’re going to be ok” with a red heart emoji. Since the big announcement, Bristowe has kept the comments turned off.

Swipe to see the rollercoaster of emotions on display in the series above. One involves jewelry shopping, others a contortionist, a psychic’s office, a poem, and the last, well, it’s a tearjerker.

Tartick (above with the two dogs he shares with Bristowe) has yet to post on Instagram since the announcement.