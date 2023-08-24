Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Priscilla Block Flaunts ‘Cowboy Pillows’ in Tight White Crop Top

by in Culture | August 24, 2023

Priscilla Block in Thigh Thighs (YouTube video)

Country music star Priscilla Block knows how to turn heads. When the ‘Thick Thighs’ singer showed up at a recent PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event in Nashville, flaunting her “cowboy pillows” in a tight white crop top and tiny denim cut-off shorts, her fans went wild with praise. More than one female fan replied: “I need that shirt!”

Block has reason to celebrate. Her duet with Justin Moore, ‘You, Me And Whiskey’ became her first-ever No. 1 song (it’s Moore’s 12th career No. 1 single). Moore said Block “has an incredible future ahead of her in this business. She’s super talented, and an awesome person. Those 2 things alone, will carry her far. I’m hopeful, she allows me to open for her in a few years.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Block: the 28-year-old blonde is promoting her new single, ‘Fake Names.’ Below is the official audio video and fans can’t wait to see her perform it live.

As one replied: “Another banger! Cant wait to sing along and get crazy with you next month in Chicago!” Another fan chimed in: “You never fail! Such great music and talent, you go girl! Can’t wait for you to come to Orlando! You’re one of my favs since day 1! Xoxo”