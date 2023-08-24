Zendaya Wears Nothing Under Plunging String Dress, “Push Me”

Hollywood movie star Zendaya (Dune, The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Euphoria) literally flexes her muscles on the cover of ELLE’s September issue.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine says the 26-year-old California native is “entering an era of risk.” As seen below, Zendaya models a tiny holy black mini dress (Louis Vuitton) and stilettos (Christian Louboutin) while balancing herself on a diving board at a swimming pool.

ELLE quotes Zendaya talking about her acting career: “From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me.”

Photographer Steven Klein released the more daring photos above and below.

Get ready to see more of Zendaya: she will appear next in Luca Guadagnino‘s Challengers. Zendaya plays one of three tennis players “who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

ELLE says her “subtle performance of seduction onscreen makes the evolution feel more authentic than forced.” Zendaya admits of the role: “It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling,” she says. Challengers is scheduled for an April 26, 2024 release. Watch trailer below.

Note: Zendaya’s interview with ELLE was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.