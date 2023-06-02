Issa Rae Gets Her ‘President’ Barbie Doll, “Obsessed with the Nose’

Issa Rae is known for her YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl, for her HBO series Insecure (2016-2021), and for her New York Times best-seller memoir, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (2015).

Get ready to see more of Rae: she’s promoting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (she’s the voice of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman) and the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig movie Barbie with Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling at her male counterpart, Ken.

The movie Barbie is loaded with celebrities playing different Barbie dolls/characters: Rae plays “President Barbie.”

Watch Rae in the video below get a look at her real-life President Barbie doll.

Rae gives a shout out to director Gerwig who asked Rae what she thought President Barbie would look like. Rae answered that she sees her in a ball gown and a sash that says President. Voila!

When fellow actress Gabby Sidibe (Empire, Antebellum, Precious) saw the video, she replied: “Iconic. I’m completely obsessed with the nose on your Barbie.” Swipe to see the close-up photos.

P.S. Barbie hits theaters on July 21.