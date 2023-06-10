Gal Gadot Takes Iconic Selfie With Stella McCartney, ‘An Emotional Moment’

There aren’t many Hollywood stars who shine brighter than Gal Gadot. The Israeli actress, who’s best known for her role as superhero Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, is also involved in the fashion industry.

As seen below, Gadot recently served as a juror for the LVMH Prize. The French conglomerate, LVMH manages fashion brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Loewe, Celine, Tiffany & Co., Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney, among many others.

Every year, the company awards its LVMH Prize to a young designer which comes with a purse of 400,000 euros (about $429k) and a year of mentoring from an LVMH executive.

The 2023 jury included designers Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney, and “special guest” Gadot presented the award.

As seen above, McCartney took an “iconic selfie” with the stellar jury.

As seen above and below, Gadot presented the award to Satoshi Kuwata, the Japanese designer and founder of Setchu.

LVMH captioned the photos: “An emotional moment.”