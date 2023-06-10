Jessica Alba Flaunts Curves in Golden Strapless Dress, ‘I’m Still in Awe’

When not acting or promoting her beauty and lifestyle brand The Honest Company, Jessica Alba (Dark Angel, Sin City, L.A.’s Finest) is often turning heads at special events. As seen below at a party hosted by the legendary French jewelry company Chaumet at the Château de Bagatelle, Alba poured into a golden off-the-shoulder gown (by designer Ali Karoui) and matched it with a pair of open-toe stilettos.

With the photos below, Alba thanked the jewelry company (it is an ad): “I was honored to wear one of your pieces… I’m still in awe that it took #+ years to make! Très incroyable…” (translated from French: “very amazing.”)

Be sure to swipe to see a closeup photo of that stunning, intricate gold leaf and diamond necklace.

Alba’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her glamourous look. As one replied: “What a wonderful dress. Smart yet elegant, all at once.” Both fellow actress/model Priyanka Chopra Jones and socialite/DJ Paris Hilton replied: “Stunning.”