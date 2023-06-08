Ashley Benson Rocks Atomic Blonde Hair, Eats McDonald’s and Martinis

Actress Ashley Benson is best known for her role as Hannah Marin in the popular teen drama Pretty Little Liars. Since then she’s landed roles in movies including Pixels (Lady Lisa) and Spring Breakers (Brit), among others.

When the famous Larry King Salon in London shared the recent closeup photo of Benson below, it captioned the photo: “atomic blonde.”

When Benson shared her own photos post-salon treatement, see below, she captioned the series “McDonald’s and martinis.”

Her fans are going wild over the images and the caption. As one fan replied: “Now that’s what I call a happy meal.” Be sure to swipe to the spread of McDonald’s and martinis on the table.

Get ready to see more of Benson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy Pledge Trip with former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider. It’s about three college freshmen who, in a pursuit to belong, “take off down a twisted, debauched, pride-busting road to brotherhood.” Hollywood movie producer Tracy Boyd (The Descendants, Downsizing, Sideways) directs and co-wrote the script.