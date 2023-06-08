Lisa Rinna Rocks Long Dark Hair, Baggy Jeans in NYC, ‘So Youthful’

As an actress, Lisa Rinna is known for her roles on soap operas including Days of Our Lives (Billie Reed) and Melrose Place (Taylor McBride). She became a household name when she joined the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, occasionally appeared.

Since leaving RHOBH last year, Rinna has been spending a lot of her time modeling, in fashion-forward ensembles and provocative poses, see below topless, in Marc Jacobs leather gloves.

Rinna — who will turn 60 on July 11! — also entertains her millions of fans and followers on Instagram with selfies. When she shared the selfie below, of her rocking a long dark wig with loose jeans and slip-ons, she captioned it with a spaceship and a Statue of Liberty emoji.

Rinna’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the selfie. One replied: “Leaving Rhobh took 20 years off of you,” another chimed in: “Love this look!” Another fan wrote: “Oh she’s giving me some Melrose /90210 vibes.” Fellow Real Housewives star, Heather Dubrow (of Orange County), dropped a series of fire emojis.