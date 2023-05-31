Rita Ora Stuns in Sheer Bodycon Dress, ‘Painfully Sexy’

While New Zealander filmmaker Taika Waitiki promotes his upcoming movie, Next Goal Wins, a sports drama about the American Samoan national football team, his wife, British pop star Rita Ora, is promoting her album, You & I.

When not performing on stage or recording in the studio, Ora is often modeling and in provocative fashion-forward ensembles. When she shared photos below, of her in a see-through bodycon dress with stilettos, her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “painfully sexy.” Be sure to swipe to see the full-length view.

When Ora shared the photo series below, featuring her sweating in a sauna, doing splits and completing impressive exercises in the gym — and a still life of a cold martini, she reminded her fans: “it’s about balance.”

You & I, Ora’s third studio album, will be released in July 2023. It includes her new single, ‘Praising You’ featuring Fatboy Slim, a re-worked version of Slim’s catchy 1999 song ‘Praise You.’

Ora’s music video for the song, below, was directed by her husband.

Next Goal Wins, which stars Michael Fassbender (supervillain Magneto in the X-Men film franchise) as real life Dutch-American soccer coach Thomas Rongen, will be released in theaters on November 17. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men, The West Wing) also stars.