Kate Hudson Poses Topless in Thong Bikini, Playboy Is ‘Here For It’

Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Almost Famous, How To Lose a Man in 10 Days) is posing topless and in a string thong bikini.

When Hudson shared the photos below, while reading a copy of Lessons in Chemistry (which has been adapted into a series starring Captain Marvel star Brie Larson), she captioned the series: “Suns out, buns (and huns) out.” (Swipe for full cheeky views.)

Kate’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement) replied: “Jesus no Kate.”

Kate suggested that her brother stop following her, and her son, Ryder Robinson, replied that he might (stop following her), too. (Note: Robinson’s father is Kate’s ex-husband, Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson.)

Fans of both Hudson kids (their mother is Oscar winner Goldie Hawn) are loving the dialog between the famous siblings. As one replied to Oliver: “I had a feeling you’d say something like that 😂 but I bet moms rooting for her!”

While family members threaten to click the unfollow button, the official account for Playboy supports Hudson’s new pics. It replied: “Here for it.”

Fun fact: Goldie Hawn posed for Playboy and was on the cover of the January 1985 issue (see below).

Get ready to see more of Kate Hudson: she’s promoting her new film, A Little White Lie, with Michael Shannon and Don Johnson, among others. Hudson plays the organizer of a college literary festival who secures the appearance of a famously reclusive writer (Shannon), who is actually a maintenance worker in New York City.