Jennifer Aniston Wears Chewed Up Hat While Shopping, Julia Roberts Reacts

One of the most famous stars in Hollywood is actress Jennifer Aniston. When not on a TV or movie set, the former Friends star is promoting her skincare and haircare collection LolaVie, which is now available at the national retail store Ulta.

As seen in the video below, Aniston puts on a chewed up hat, sunglasses and snagged sweater to disguise herself as she wants to see her product in the store without being noticed.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media.]

Aniston’s fans are going wild over the fun video and “can’t imagine bumping into her” in my Ulta. They’re also having fun imagining one of her dogs being responsible for the chewed up hat, and find the big snag in her sweater as reflective of her “down to earth” personality.

One fan replied: “That hat is hysterical. Throw ‘em off track.” Another chimed in: “Congrats…but lol your entrance looks like a nervous shop lifter at first.”

When Oscar winner Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich, Pretty Woman) saw the video, she replied: “Congratulations” with a star-eyed emoji.

Get ready to see more of Aniston: she’s been cast to play Denise White in the upcoming biopic Hail Mary. White was “a former Miss USA contestant who rose to the top of the male-dominated world of professional sports management by establishing herself as a tireless defender of her high-profile clients when their images were in serious peril.”