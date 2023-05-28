Angelina Jolie Wears Cutout Dress, Stilettos With Tall Handsome Billionaire

Hollywood movie star Angelina Jolie is known for her roles in Gia, Girl, Interrupted, the Lara Craft film franchise, Disney’s Maleficent, and the superhero movie Eternals, among others.

When not on a movie set, Jolie turns heads wherever she goes. As seen above and below, in Malibu, the 47-year-old mother of six, was photographed in a sleek black dress with side cutouts and black stilettos while leaving a restaurant with 44-year-old British billionaire David de Mayer Rothschild.

The tall (6’4″), handsome, 44-year-old heir to the Rothschild banking fortune is described as “an enterprising eco-adventurer.” Like Jolie, Rothschild has worked with the United Nations. In 2009, Rothschild was named by the United Nations Environment Program as a “Climate Hero.”

Jolie’s fans are fawning over her chic look and more than one commented that Rothschild “looks like Brad Pitt” in the photos but as seen above in the close-up photo, the resemblance isn’t as great.

The two also have retail aspirations in common: Jolie recently announced her eco-friendly Atelier Jolie, and in 2016, de Rothschild launched an ecology-oriented lifestyle brand, Lost Explorer.

Get ready to see more of Jolie: she’s working on Maleficent 3 and will provide the voice of Tigress for Kung Fu Panda 4, which will be released in March 2024.