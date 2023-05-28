Gal Gadot Strikes Powerful Pose in Black Suit, Running Sneakers, ‘OMG!’

Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot is one of the celebrities that can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of fans. She most recently returned to her Fast & Furious family for a surprise cameo in the tenth installment, Fast X with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as seen below.

When not acting, the former Wonder Woman actress is often modeling. Her millions of fans on Instagram are going wild over the new photos below, in which she’s striking a pose in a black suit and… wait for it… a pair of running sneakers. Be sure to swipe.

Even though Gadot isn’t flaunting her fit physique (as seen in the bikini photo below), fans are still struck by her beauty and powerful pose. As one fan replied: “OMG Wow!” Another chimed in: “I keep saying the same you are the most beautiful woman.”

Get ready to see more of Gadot: she will appear next on the big screen in the musical movie Snow White with Rachel Zegler (Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Side) as the titular character. Gadot plays the Evil Queen!