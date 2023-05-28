Poppy Delevingne Stuns in Sheer Barely There Lingerie Dress, ‘Wowzas!’

British model, socialite, blogger Poppy Delevingne (older sister of Cara Delevingne) is turning heads wherever she goes in Cannes.

As seen below at a party hosted by Kilian Paris, Delevingne wowed in a sheer barely there black lingerie dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Her fans are going wild with praise. As one replied: “Wowzas!”

As seen below, Delevingne stunned at the Chopard party in a sleek chic ball gown with spaghetti straps.

At another Chopard party in Cannes, hosted by British Vogue, Delevingne wore the “divine” strapless black dress with white bows running down the side and holding that dress together.

Delevingne wore a more casual look (khaki bra and pants) for the private lunch hosted by Miu Miu and Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale).

Sweeney flaunted her curves in the pale blue Miu Miu dress below.

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she’s promoting her new HBO film, Reality, which will be released on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.