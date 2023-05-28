Halsey Stuns in Sheer Hot Pink Mini Dress, ‘Perfect’ Platform Stilettos

Singer/songwriter Halsey turned heads at the annual amfAR charity event in a sheer hot pink tank top dress by Givenchy with a pair of ankle strap black stilettos.

[amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research.]

Halsey’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward outfit and her poses. As one fan replied: “master of the over the shoulder pose.” Did we mention it’s a backless dress? See photos below.

Halsey followed up the hot pink dress look with a tight black mock neck mini dress with a front cutout trimmed with red satin roses, see below.

Halsey captioned the photos: “right before I walked to stage to perform a few songs.” The sleek ensemble is by French designer Chantal Thomass from her Autumn/Winter 1992 collection, with the “perfect” Manolo Blahnik heels.

Get ready to see more of Halsey: she’s filming in the upcoming slasher movie MaXXXine, the third and final installment of director Ti West‘s X trilogy starring Mia Goth. See photo below.

Hollywood stars Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, and Kevin Bacon, also star in the film set in 1980s Los Angeles.