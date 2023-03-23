Maisie Williams Shows Her Gwyneth Paltrow Diet Photos, Fans Concerned

English actress Maisie Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in the HBO cult classic series Game of Thrones. She earned two Emmy Award nominations for her debut acting role. More recently, Williams portrayed punk rock icon Jordan (Pamela Rook) in the 2022 biopic about the Sex Pistols, Pistol.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 25-year-old star is often turning heads on a red carpet — see above preparing for the Dior fashion show in Paris, and below at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.

But when Williams shared the photos below and captioned it “week 1 of the gp diet, and by gp i mean gwyneth paltrow x,” many of her fans voiced their concern.

One replied: “But why would you do that to yourself?” Another chimed in: “Sis, please don’t follow Paltrow’s diet. Many health experts have called her out, saying that she is encouraging diet restrictions akin to disordered eating. Being healthy is important. Health and wellness isn’t a fad.”

Even though a handful of fans have noted that Williams’s caption is a joke: “I love that people went through every slide of this post and still think your caption is entirely serious lol,” others continue to plead with Williams to not follow Paltrow’s diet. “Bone broth is a not a meal,” replied one.

Last week (see above), Paltrow shared her “wellness routine” and mentioned that she sometimes eats bone broth for lunch. The interview “prompted backlash for promoting toxic diet culture” from some viewers.

Get ready to see more of Williams: she will appear next on the upcoming biopic series The New Look about French fashion designer Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn). Williams plays Christian’s sister, Catherine Dior aka Miss Dior. Juliette Binoche plays Coco Chanel.