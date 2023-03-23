Heidi Klum Isn’t Smiling For Vogue, ‘Months Before Turning 50’

German-born supermodel Heidi Klum has been on the cover of several magazines. As a judge on America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Top Model, the TV star is known for, among other assets, her megawatt smile. But for the cover of Vogue Greece‘s April 2023 issue, the 5’10” blonde is not smiling.

Vogue Greece is celebrating its four year anniversary with Klum as the guest of honor — but she doesn’t seem to radiate her normal joy for the shoot.

The magazine reports: “Just a few months before she turns fifty, the famous supermodel is photographed for the April issue and talks exclusively about her career, immaculate style, warm family, and all that makes her happy now.”

Heidi Klum turns 50 on June 1, 2023.

When Klum shared the unsmiling photos above, from the Vogue Greece photo shoot, she captioned the series: “smiling on the inside” with a series of grinning face emojis.