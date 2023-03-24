Mae Whitman Flaunts A LOT of Tattoos, Robbie Amell “Didn’t Look Hard Enough”

Hollywood star Mae Whitman is known for her roles on the series Good Girls and in films including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The DUFF, and One Fine Day, among others.

Whitman is currently promoting her upcoming musical romcom series Up Here. While guest starring on the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan, Whitman bumped into Jennifer Aniston (Friends, The Morning Show).

Swipe cute photos below to see Whitman flaunting her bare arms — covered in small tattoos.

When her former The DUFF co-star actor Robbie Amell saw the photos, he asked: “When did you get all the tattoos!?” Whitman replied: “They’ve always been there you just weren’t looking hard enough Robert” with an eye-rolling emoji.

However, as seen in the July 2021 photos above, Whitman’s arms are not covered in tattoos.

Up Here premieres on Sunday, March 26. Fun trailer above.